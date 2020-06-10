Ramona M. Torrez
Ramona M.Torrez Dec. 5, 1952 - June 2, 2020 Ramona M. Torrez was born December 5, 1952 in Salinas, CA. She moved to Stockton, CA when she was 12 years old and was raised there for 55 years. Mona met Henry C. Torrez when she was a teenager, they have known each other for over 51 years. She is a wonderful mom to four children, Henry, Alfonso, Jacob and Michelle; 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Mona worked in her early years at Mode O'Day on Market Street in downtown Stockton. She also worked at Walmart for 23 years before retirement. Mona was a devoted member of the San Joaquin Victims of Violent Crime. She participated in every meeting, rally and protest. In 2011, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and survived it. In November 2019, Mona was diagnosed with gallbladder cancer. She fought with everything she had but in the end she was surrounded at home by family like she wanted. On June 2, 2020, she proceeded into heaven with her parents Felix and Matilde Munoz; her oldest son, Henry R. Torrez; brother, Joe Munoz Sr. and nephew, Albert Zuniga. She will be missed by many family and friends.


Published in The Record on Jun. 10, 2020.
