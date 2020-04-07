|
Randy Claire Thrasher Sept. 23, 1957 - Mar. 26, 2020 Randy Claire Thrasher passed away March 26, 2020, in Stockton, Calif. He was born in Stockton on September 23, 1957, and grew up in Stockton's Country Club neighborhood. He attended Hoover Elementary School, Daniel Webster Middle School, and Stagg High School, where he graduated in 1975. Randy played baseball at Hoover Tyler Little League as a youth. He always loved to tell jokes and make people laugh. He enjoyed Clint Eastwood movies, rock and metal music, and was a collector of many things. He loved life, and he loved helping others. He was always ready to lend a hand to anyone who needed it. He would give you the shirt off his back. Randy loved going to concerts and camping. He was a true jack of all trades-there wasn't a thing he couldn't fix, build, or figure out how to do. Randy was beloved by his family and friends. Anybody that knew him will always remember him for his easygoing personality, charm, and quick wit. He will truly be missed by many. Randy is survived by his parents Hugh and Patsy Thrasher, his brother Rick Thrasher, his children Hanna Thrasher and Ian Thrasher, and his grandchildren Mason, Jaxson, and Amina. All are from Stockton. Randy, you will always be on our minds and in our hearts. May you be at peace.
Published in The Record on Apr. 7, 2020