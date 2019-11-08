|
Raul M. Olivas June 9, 1945 - Oct. 19, 2019 Surround by his family, Raul entered into the arms of our Heavenly Father on Saturday, October 19, 2019. He was born in Eagle Pass, Texas on June 9, 1945 and was one of five sons born to Juan and Concepcion Olivas. Raul grew up in Stockton, CA and lived there for 67 years. He graduated from Edison High School and enlisted into the U.S. Army. He served during the Vietnam War. He worked at California Cedar Products for 40 years. Raul also coached football for 30 years and was also known as the Candy Man. He enjoyed cooking, hunting, fishing, camping, boating, walking and the great outdoors. Raul loved going to flea markets. He was kind, generous and always a happy man. Raul is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Inez L. Olivas; caring brothers, John (Donna) Olivas, Fred Olivas and Steven Olivas; his children, Salvador (Beth) Olivas, Marc (Julia) Olivas, Stephanie (Erick Orosco) Olivas, Lance Olivas, Brianna (Mario) Rubio; grandchildren, Salvador Olivas, Jasmine Maldonado, Christian Olivas, Jose Maldonado, Daniel Olivas, Andre Orosco, Alexander Olivas, Jayden Orosco, Leila Rubio and Messiah Rubio and one great-granddaughter, Akira Mayeda. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 203 E. Washington St., Stockton, CA 95202. The interment is scheduled for Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Rd., Dixon, CA 95620. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record on Nov. 8, 2019