Raul Valles Apr. 18, 1932 - Sept. 17, 2020 Raul was a devout family man and hard worker that spent 32 years as a long shoreman out of the Port of Stockton. He will be remebered for his very loving, caring and giving ways. He was preceded in death by his father Jose, mother Loretto, brothers Raymond and Rosendo, his sister Consuelo, and the love of his life and wife of 59 years, Carmen. He is survived by his 3 sons Raul (Cheryl), Richard (Keri), and Ruben (Michelle). He also leaves behind 2 brothers, 5 sisters, 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held from 1-3 pm Sunday Sept. 27 at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetary Ln, Stockton, 95204. Rosary and Mass will be held at 9am on Monday Sept. 28th at St .Edwards Catholic Church, 731 S. Cardinal Ave, Stockton 95215. Burial to follow at the San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery. Casa Bonita Funeral Home



