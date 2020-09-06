Ray Brudernich March 19, 1935 - September 1, 2020 Ray Brudernich passed away on Sept. 1, 2020 at O'Conner Woods Memory Care facility following his long struggle with Parkinson's Disease. He leaves his four living sisters, Christine Oswood, Katherine Escalante, Irene Ryan and Arlene Gilstrap. His sister Mariam Ramos passed away in 2017. Ray has 51 nieces and nephews. Ray was born in Huron South Dakota on March 19, 1935 to Fred Milo Brudernich and Dorothy Willinger who passed away when Ray was 3 years old. Fred then married Iris French who raised him from that early age. Ray graduated from Manteca Union High and Stockton Junior College then started his career with the Stockton Police Department and was called to duty with the US Army where he competed in large bore firearms and was instrumental in his brigade winning the Commanders Trophy, upon return, continued his service with the Stockton Police Department for 32 years ranking to Sargent. Ray excelled in all types of sports and holds over 90 medals, plaques and trophies. While serving with the Police Department he helped establish, later became the Director, and in 2009 was himself inducted into the Stockton Police Athletic Hall of Fame. He played four annual Bacon Bash football games and he took up Skiing at age 39 and began amateur NASTAR racing in Sun Valley, Canada and as far as Austria. Ray became an avid fly fisherman which he enjoyed for many years traveling as far as Alaska. Ray belonged to many clubs and was fondly known as "Big Foot" or "Ranger Ray" and he was a strong supporter of many charities. He enjoyed an adventurous and exciting life traveling the world and had many friendships including those he's held since grammar school. Ray was a joke teller with a big loud laugh and always laughed louder than his audience! His wish was to play the song "My Way" by Frank Sinatra at his celebration of life. So, if you hear this song have yourself a Bacardi and Coke and think of "Ranger Ray "or "Big Foot"! He will be missed by all. Ray will be laid to rest at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery on September 9, 2020. There will be no service due to COVID 19. A special Thank You to the Stockton Police Officers Association for their support.



