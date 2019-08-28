Home

Services
Cherokee Memorial Park
14165 N. Beckman Rd
Lodi, CA 95240
(209) 334-9613
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cherokee Memorial Park
14165 N. Beckman Rd
Lodi, CA 95240
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anne's Catholic Church
215 W. Walnut Street
Lodi, CA
View Map

Ray Gamboa

Ray Gamboa Obituary
Ray Gamboa Feb. 5, 1957 - Aug. 15, 2019 Ray Gamboa, 62, passed away on Aug. 15, 2019 at the Providence Alaska Hospital. Ray is survived by mother, Corazon Gamboa; wife, Shirely Gamboa;children, Ramsey Gamboa and Ray Gamboa Jr.; brothers and sisters, Camilo Gamboa, Pacita Acosta, Virginia Vergara, Arturo Gamboa, Jesus Gamboa, Nenita Devera, and Myrna Gamboa. Chapel Viewing on Sept. 3, 2019 from 1pm- 8pm. Cherokee Memorial. Chapel, 14165 N. Beckman Rd.Lodi, CA. 95240. Funeral Mass on Sept. 4, 2019 on 11am at St. Anne's Catholic Church 215 W. Walnut Street Lodi, CA 95240. Final resting at Cherokee Memorial.
Published in The Record on Aug. 28, 2019
