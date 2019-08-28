|
|
Ray Gamboa Feb. 5, 1957 - Aug. 15, 2019 Ray Gamboa, 62, passed away on Aug. 15, 2019 at the Providence Alaska Hospital. Ray is survived by mother, Corazon Gamboa; wife, Shirely Gamboa;children, Ramsey Gamboa and Ray Gamboa Jr.; brothers and sisters, Camilo Gamboa, Pacita Acosta, Virginia Vergara, Arturo Gamboa, Jesus Gamboa, Nenita Devera, and Myrna Gamboa. Chapel Viewing on Sept. 3, 2019 from 1pm- 8pm. Cherokee Memorial. Chapel, 14165 N. Beckman Rd.Lodi, CA. 95240. Funeral Mass on Sept. 4, 2019 on 11am at St. Anne's Catholic Church 215 W. Walnut Street Lodi, CA 95240. Final resting at Cherokee Memorial.
Published in The Record on Aug. 28, 2019