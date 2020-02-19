|
|
Raymond "Big Ray" Gomez Sept. 30, 1959 - Feb. 6, 2020 Raymond "Big Ray" Gomez passed away on February 6, 2020 in Stockton, CA. On September 30, 1959 Big Ray was born to Frank and Lucy Gomez. Raymond was the youngest of seven siblings and a lifelong resident of Stockton. He graduated from Edison High School in 1977 as a proud Soul Vike. Raymond worked for the City of Stockton Municipal Utilities Department as a Water Systems Operator and retired in 2019 after serving his community for over 25 years. Big Ray was a Consummate Musician, who wrote his own songs and headlined his local Blues band, Big Ray & The Freeloaders. On September 21, 2018 Raymond married Carolina Gomez (Saqueton) in a music-filled celebration full of love, laughter, and family. Raymond is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Lucy Gomez, and sisters Mary Huerta and Consuelo Gomez. A dedicated family man, Big Ray was a great inspiration, coach, and mentor to his thirteen nieces and nephews, as well as their friends, partners, and children. Everyone knew him as "Uncle Ray." His wit and humor were unparalleled. Raymond is survived by his wife Carolina Gomez, and his stepchildren Daniel, Joshua (Marissa), and Ariel Luces; sister Guadalupe Zuckerman; brothers Peter Gomez, Frank Gomez Jr., and John Gomez (Angie); brother-in-law, Paul Huerta Sr.; sister-in-law Margaret Ruiz; and, countless nephews and nieces. Friends and family are invited to attend his Celebration of Life on Friday, Feb 21, 2020 at St. George's Catholic Church, visitation at 10AM, services at 11AM.
Published in The Record on Feb. 19, 2020