Raymond Henderson Freeman May 2, 1946 - Sept 21, 2020 Raymond Henderson Freeman passed away peacefully on September 21, 2020 in Modesto at the age of 74. Ray was born the youngest of 6 siblings on May 2, 1946 in Stockton, California to parents, Teddy and Lillian Freeman. Ray was raised in Stockton and moved to Ripon in 1986 where he lived the rest of his life. Ray proudly served in the US Army from 1968 until 1969. After being discharged from the military, Ray went to work for the Army Depot in Lathrop and later in Tracy where he worked until his retirement, 33 years later. On his time off, Ray enjoyed camping and was an avid golfer. Above all else he loved his family. His proudest moments were spent with his children and grandchildren. Ray leaves behind his wife of nearly 42 years, Vickie Freeman, his daughter, Valerie Flores (Ruben) and his grandchildren, Tristan, Violet and Emma Flores. Ray also leaves behind his siblings, Bobby Freeman (Barbara), Sharon Macdonald, LaCresha Freeman and Marvin George Freeman (Sondra). Ray is preceded in death by his son, Bobby Freeman and his brother, Hank Freeman. Deegan Funeral Chapels is honored to serve the Freeman family. A visitation is scheduled for Monday, September 28th from 4:00 to 7:00 Pm at Deegan Ripon Memorial Chapel. A graveside service is scheduled for Tuesday, September 29th at 10:00 AM at Stockton Rural Cemetery.