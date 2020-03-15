Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeYoung Memorial Chapel
601 N CALIFORNIA ST
Stockton, CA 95202
(209) 466-8075

Raymond Henney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Henney Obituary
Raymond Henney Oct. 22, 1930 - Feb. 22, 2020 Raymond Henney passed on February 22, 2020 in Stockton, CA surrounded by his family. He was born on October 22, 1930 in Stockton, CA. Raymond is survived by his wife Betty J. Henney, daughter Julie Henney, granddaughters Summer, Rachael, 1 great granddaughter, sister Lila Kaiser, stepdaughter Carol Edgren, step-grandchildren Mark Edgren, Shawna Edgren. Raymond is preceded in death by his son Curt, parents Corwin and Gladys Henney. Raymond graduated from college of the Pacific with an A.A. degree and owned Cannon Cleaners on Harding Way for 50 years. His passions were art, skiing, boating, and many others. Raymond will be missed by all who knew him. No services will be conducted as wished by Raymond.
logo

logo

Published in The Record on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -