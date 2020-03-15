|
Raymond Henney Oct. 22, 1930 - Feb. 22, 2020 Raymond Henney passed on February 22, 2020 in Stockton, CA surrounded by his family. He was born on October 22, 1930 in Stockton, CA. Raymond is survived by his wife Betty J. Henney, daughter Julie Henney, granddaughters Summer, Rachael, 1 great granddaughter, sister Lila Kaiser, stepdaughter Carol Edgren, step-grandchildren Mark Edgren, Shawna Edgren. Raymond is preceded in death by his son Curt, parents Corwin and Gladys Henney. Raymond graduated from college of the Pacific with an A.A. degree and owned Cannon Cleaners on Harding Way for 50 years. His passions were art, skiing, boating, and many others. Raymond will be missed by all who knew him. No services will be conducted as wished by Raymond.
Published in The Record on Mar. 15, 2020