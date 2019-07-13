Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home
831 Industrial Way
Lodi, CA 95241
(209) 334-9613

Raymond John Addison Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond John Addison Jr. Obituary
Area Death Notices 24 - 48 Hour Deaths Reported Raymond John Addison Jr. Oct. 11, 1932 - July 4, 2019 Age 86, of Stockton. Casa Bonita Funeral Home. 209-942-2500 LaVonne C. Belli Mar. 16, 1928 - July 7, 2019 Age 91, of Stockton. DeYoung Memorial Chapel. 209-466-8075 Aloyse Frank Gacs May 7, 1922 - July 7, 2019 Age 97 , of Stockton. Casa Bonita Funeral Home. 209-942-2500 Daniel Montanez Sept. 17, 1945 - July 6, 2019 Age 73, of Stockton. Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home. 209-334-9613 Raymond Owning Jan. 27, 1937 - July 10, 2019 Age 82, of Linden. DeYoung Memorial Chapel. 209-466-8075 Norman A. Page Sept. 18, 1930 - July 10, 2019 Age 88, of Lodi. Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home. 209-334-9613
Published in The Record from July 13 to July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now