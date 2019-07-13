|
|
Area Death Notices 24 - 48 Hour Deaths Reported Raymond John Addison Jr. Oct. 11, 1932 - July 4, 2019 Age 86, of Stockton. Casa Bonita Funeral Home. 209-942-2500 LaVonne C. Belli Mar. 16, 1928 - July 7, 2019 Age 91, of Stockton. DeYoung Memorial Chapel. 209-466-8075 Aloyse Frank Gacs May 7, 1922 - July 7, 2019 Age 97 , of Stockton. Casa Bonita Funeral Home. 209-942-2500 Daniel Montanez Sept. 17, 1945 - July 6, 2019 Age 73, of Stockton. Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home. 209-334-9613 Raymond Owning Jan. 27, 1937 - July 10, 2019 Age 82, of Linden. DeYoung Memorial Chapel. 209-466-8075 Norman A. Page Sept. 18, 1930 - July 10, 2019 Age 88, of Lodi. Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home. 209-334-9613
Published in The Record from July 13 to July 15, 2019