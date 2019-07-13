|
Raymond John Addison, Jr. October 11, 1932 - July 4, 2019 Raymond John Addison, Jr. was born on October 11, 1932 in Detroit, MI to Margaret & Raymond Addison, Sr. and passed away on July 4, 2019 at the age of 86 in Stockton, CA. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Raymond was married to Jacqueline for 57 years and they raised four children. He was a communication technician for Pacific Telephone for 30 years and was active in the Stockton Sailing Club. Raymond enjoyed skiing, yoga, dancing, kayaking, spending weekends on his houseboat and took over 30 cruises. He thoroughly loved spending time with his family and friends. Raymond is survived by his children Alan (Karen) Addison, Michael (Bernadine) Addison, Joseph (Katrina) Addison and Siena (William) Robertson. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren Melisa, Justin (Gia), Kyle, Thomas and Katee; his sibling Carole Wallace and numerous nieces and nephews. Raymond was preceded in death by his loving wife Jacqueline, his parents, sister Helen Mayer and granddaughter September. A Visitation will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM with a Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 AM at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA 95204. The committal will be private at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, CA. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Waterloo Gun and Bocce Club, 4343 N. Ashley Lane, Stockton, CA on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to A Plus Hospice, Inc., 4625 First Street, Suite 220, Pleasanton, CA 94566. CASA BONITA FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Record on July 13, 2019