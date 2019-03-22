|
|
Raymond Joseph Baglietto
November 18, 1924 - March 19, 2019
Raymond Joseph Baglietto,
entrepreneur, humanitarian,
reverent catholic, beloved husband, father, and "Papa", peacefully
passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, surrounded by family, at his home in Stockton, California.
He was 94 years old.
Born and raised in Stockton,
California, Ray loved his hometown. He proudly served in the United States Army in the division of
Aviation of Engineers in the Pacific Islands in World War II.
Beginning their lifelong journey together in 1951, Raymond
married Peggy, the love of his life. Ray's most cherished times were with Peggy and their children traveling to many different
places, especially their yearly family trip to Santa Cruz.
In 1958, Ray founded Baglietto Seeds. Today, Baglietto Seeds still continues to be a thriving family business in downtown
Stockton. He was a dedicated business owner and enjoyed
working alongside his brother and son. He also treasured his
daily trips to Genova Bakery and time spent with friends.
After retirement, Ray started "Seeds to the World", a non-profit
organization, where he and supporters would personally deliver surplus seeds, toys, and school supplies to missionaries in
developing countries. He was passionate about helping others, and it showed in everything he did professionally and personally. His countless contributions granted him the distinguished honor of Stocktonian of the Year in 2000.
He is survived by Peggy, his wife of 67 years, children Nina Baglietto, Joe (Laurie) Baglietto, Ava Baglietto, Lisa (Bill) Ulmer, Mia Baglietto, and Alan (Patti) Baglietto, brother Robert (Pat) Baglietto, sixteen grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and
numerous nieces and nephews. A special thank you to all those who cared for Raymond and Optimal Hospice.
Arrivederci!
A visitation will take place Tuesday, March 26, 2019, from
4:00 - 6:00 pm, followed by a vigil at Saint Michael's Catholic Church, 5882 N. Ashley Lane, Stockton, 95215. A Mass will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 10:00 am at Saint Michael's Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, Ray's family ask that you please donate to Seeds to the World, TLC School for Homeless Children, or St. Mary's Dining Room - a few of his favorite local charities.
Published in The Record from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019