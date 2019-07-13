|
|
Raymond Owning Jan. 27, 1937 - July 10, 2019 Raymond Owning was born on January 27, 1937 in Stockton, CA to his late parents Mary Filipelli Owning and Lee B. Owning. He was married for 58 years to Beverly Simpson-Owning where they met at St. Mary's High School. Together they had 3 children Tina Owning, Allen Owning, and Renee Owning-Lagorio, son in law Steven Lagorio, daughter in law Lannett Owning, 3 grandchildren Derrick LaBorde, Mikenzie and Mattison Owning. He was also blessed with 2 great grandchildren Nora Jane and Eliyanah Rae LaBorde Raymond passed away on July 10, 2019 in Stockton, CA. He is preceded in death by his brother Lee Owning. Ray was an amazing very hard worker, and respected farmer for 52 years and was known as one of the toughest farmers in the valley. Over the years he raised walnuts, cherries, hay, tomatoes, corn and wheat. Ray worked from sun up to sun down 7 days a week. He also taught himself how to play the stock market and was very successful at that too. Ray was an active member in the Linden Lions Club, Corvettes of Lodi member, and the Harley Davidson owners group. DeYoung Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the Owning family. A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 2:00-6:00pm followed by a Rosary at 6:00pm at DeYoung Memorial Chapel, 601 N. California St. Stockton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:30am at Holy Cross Church, Linden followed by a committal at San Joaquin Catholic Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either St. Mary's High School, 5648 N El Dorado St, Stockton, CA 95207 or Alzheimer's Assoc National Capital Area Chapter 8180 Greensboro Drive, Ste 400 McLean, VA 22102
Published in The Record from July 13 to July 15, 2019