Rebecca W. Mobley Feb. 25, 1919 - Mar. 9, 2020 Rebecca W. Mobley passed away March 9th at the incredible age of 101. She was the 12th of 14 children and a true mother-figure from a very young age. Rebecca was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore "Ted" Mobley and her son, Thomas "Tom" Mobley. She is survived by her daughter, Geraldine "Geri" Sperry and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Rebecca was a dear companion to her husband and moved many, many times in her life for his work. Her positive outlook and beaming smile allowed her to make friends wherever travel and work took them throughout their years together. Rebecca's infectious smile and personality will be fondly remembered by all who met her. She had a quick wit that often caught people by surprise. A special thanks to Visiting Angels, her Lincoln Square family and Peggy Boscacci, who loved her like her own mother. At her request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, tributes may be made in her name to .
Published in The Record on Mar. 15, 2020