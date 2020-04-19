|
|
Regina D Jacobo Feb. 25, 1980 - Apr. 9, 2020 Regina D Jacobo, 40, flew to heaven with a piece of our hearts on April 9, 2020. Regina entered the world on February 25, 1980 and immediately had our hearts. She had a special love for her older brother and always wanted to be by his side. Her Greatest Love is her son Cash Andrew Ross. Cash could put the biggest smile on his mommy's face and she was so proud watching him grow. Gina will deeply miss her Son and her Son will greatly miss his mommy. Gina was beautiful inside and out. Her beautiful smile and warmth of her presence will be a void in all of our lives. She could make anyone laugh with her funny personalty. Gina loved to read novels; she could read the same novel over and over again. Her family will miss her dearly. Gina is survived by her Father, David Jacobo; Mother, Deone Jacobo; Brother, Anthony Jacobo; Sara Garcia; Son, Cash Ross and Aunts, Uncles and numerous Cousins. She is preceded in death by her cherished Grandpa and Grandma, Frank and Loraine Castleman. Friends and Family are invited to a viewing on April 23, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 at Cherokee Memorial, 831 E Industrial Parkway, Lodi, CA. When permitted, a celebration of Life will follow.
Published in The Record on Apr. 19, 2020