|
|
Remedios S. Somera Mar. 26, 1914 - Nov. 23, 2019 Remedios Suero Somera was born on March 26, 1914 in Cabugao, Ilocos Sur, Philippines to Pedro Suero, II and Petra Vivit. She was married to the late Saturnino Somera on May 29, 1941. They were blessed with 8 children (5 sons and 3 daughters). Remedios taught second grade in Cabugao for nearly 30 years and retired in March of 1976. She immigrated to the U.S. in May 1977 to join her husband and 4 of their children, the remaining children later joined them. Remedios is survived by her 8 children, 17 grandchildren and 25 great- grandchildren. Viewing will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 12PM - 6PM with a Rosary at 3PM at DeYoung Shoreline Chapel, 7676 Shoreline Dr., Stockton, CA 95219. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 10 AM at Church of the Presentation, 6715 Leesburg Place, Stockton, CA 95207. Committal to follow at Stockton Rural Cemetery, 2350 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA 95201.
Published in The Record on Dec. 9, 2019