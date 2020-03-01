|
|
Remigio J. "Mitch" Morelli May 27, 1962 - Feb. 24, 2020 Remigio J. "Mitch" Morelli, lifelong resident of Stockton, California went to be with God surrounded by his loved ones on February 24, 2020 at a local hospital. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie of 23 years; son, Michael; mother, Jane; sister, Laura; and brother, David; as well as his aunts, nieces, nephews & cousins. Preceded in death by his father, Remigio Morelli. He loved God, and was a devout Catholic. He loved his family so much, as well as his cats "Patches" and "Peppermint". He cared deeply about everyone and everything--especially abandoned animals and even took care of so many throughout the years. He enjoyed spending time with family, and attending mass & bible studies. We love him very much and will miss him every day. Viewing, Rosary, and Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Stockton beginning at 9:30 a.m. followed by burial at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery and a reception to follow. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record on Mar. 1, 2020