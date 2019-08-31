|
Remigio Morelli Aug. 29, 1930 - Aug. 25, 2019 Our hearts are broken at the sudden passing of our beloved Remigio Morelli. He was born in the city of Capannori, Lucca, Tuscany region of Northern Italy to Emma and Vasco Morelli and grew up there. He came to Stockton, California at age 26 where he met and married the love of his life, Jane Broussard. He attended Delta College to learn English and the trade of auto body repair. He was an extremely hard working man all of his life. He retired from American Forest Products and Millworks after thirty-five years and also worked a second job at his own auto body repair shop. Remigio was completely dedicated to his family. He was a very kind, humble, generous, and gentle man who was always concerned about others. He was and is loved very much. He was a wonderful man - a "saint" on Earth. He was a devout Catholic and would faithfully attend St. Luke's Catholic Church for daily mass. He enjoyed working in his amazing vegetable/ fruit garden. He loved listening to beautiful opera music. Remigio is survived by his loving and devoted wife of sixty-one years, Jane. Cherished father to children: daughter, Laura (Morelli) Young; sons, Remigio (Mitch) Morelli (Bonnie), and David Morelli. Adored grandfather to: Michael (Jainy), Lauren, Cameron, Catherine, and Andrew. Endearing sister: Lisa Matteoni, and nieces/ nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Emma and Vasco Morelli, younger brother, Remo Morelli, PHD. Remigio will be missed tremendously! Viewing is scheduled for Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 9:45 am - 10:15 am, St. Luke's Catholic Church, Stockton, followed by a Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial. Committal is immediately following at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery with reception to follow at DeYoung Memorial Chapel Reception Room, 601 N. California Street in Stockton, CA.
Published in The Record on Aug. 31, 2019