|
|
Remilio "Remy" T. Castillo-Rivera
Sept.15, 2000 - Mar. 22, 2019
Remilio "Remy" T. Castillo-Rivera, 18 of Stockton, CA passed away Friday, March 22, 2019. Remilio attended Franklin HS where he was in the IB program, played varsity football receiving Defensive Player of the Year and he was MVP on the Varsity Baseball team before transferring to Jane Fredrick HS where he graduated in 2018. He was a life long member of St. Gertrude's Catholic Church where he received his sacraments and was an alter boy for several years. He loved playing sports since he was young, especially football. Remy had a love for music, he sang with the SJ Honor Choir and recently released several songs on SoundCloud under the name of "Remy Dinero." Remy was always smiling, enjoyed making people laugh, loved his family, was incredibly loyal and full of life, he was kindhearted and generous to all.
He is survived by his parents Marina and Isidro Saucedo-Rivera, Trini Castillo, siblings, Marciano, Javier, Isidro Jr and Marina. Grandparents: Ken and Ann Rivera, Grace Ortega and Samuel and Esther Saucedo; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by grandmothers Virginia Garcia and Martha Rivera and Don Castillo, grandfather.
Family and friends are invited to his services at St. Gertrude's Catholic Church, 1663 East Main Street, Stockton, CA Thursday, April 4, 2019 for Visitation from 4 to 6 pm in the church, 6 - 7 pm in the church gym and Rosary at 7 pm in the church. Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11am a Funeral Mass will be held at St. Gertrude's followed by burial at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Record on Apr. 2, 2019