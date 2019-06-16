|
|
Renata V. Carbone
May 10, 1931 - June 11, 2019
Renata V. Carbone passed away peacefully in Sonora, CA at the age of 88 on June 11, 2019.
Renata is survived by her son Ron Carbone and daughter in law Caroline Carbone
grandchildren Thomas and
Helen, brother Mario Molini and sister in law Angelina Molini,
numerous nieces and nephews both here and abroad. She is preceded in death by her
husband John Carbone, sisters Inez, and Elena.
Renata was born on May 10, 1931 to the late Vittorio and Giacinta Molini in Genova, Italy. In 1956 Renata boarded the Giulio Cesare ship at the young age of 25 to come to the United States where she met her late husband John Carbone and they got married and settled in Stockton, CA and had their son Ron Carbone. Renata and John shared 35 years of marriage
together before his passing in 1993. Renata was an excellent seamstress for many years and was known for her beautiful work. She could sew anything and she especially enjoyed
wedding gowns and the whole bridal party attire. Renata
always had a warm and
welcoming home to her
customers that would come for fittings. Her family and friends could always count on getting
a homemade Italian meal each time you were greeted by Renata as the aroma filled her home. Renata will always be
remembered as a loving, caring person, good friend to all, and excellent cook. Her family and friends will always keep Renata close to their hearts.
DeYoung Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the Carbone family. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 2-6pm at DeYoung Memorial Chapel. A Chapel service will
be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 10am at DeYoung
Memorial Chapel followed by
a Committal at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Record on June 16, 2019