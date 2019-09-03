|
Renee Marjorie Schwartz April 7,1964 - Aug. 23,2019 On August 23rd Renee Marjorie McComb Schwartz peacefully passed away. She was 55 years old. A fifth generation Stocktonian, she attended local schools, took one year at Delta College, graduated in History from U. C. Davis, and did one year of graduate work at Cal State Sacramento. Besides her interest in history, she was especially knowledgeable of locomotives and trains. Her real passion was historic reenactment wih the Civil War as her favorite. She loved to cook for the troops at such events. It was at a reenactment she met husband-to-be, Robert Schwartz. The married couple moved to Sharpsburg, Maryland and bought a home on the Antietam Battlefield. The home had been a hospital during the battle. Six years ago, the couple returned to Stockton. Declining health, especially the last two years, slowed her activity. She is survived by her husband Robert, her parents Delmar and Betty McComb, her brother Del, her aunt and uncle Deborah and Ben Murillo and two nephews.
Published in The Record on Sept. 3, 2019