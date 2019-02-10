Home

Reyburn Hoffecker
Reyburn Hoffecker

Mar. 13, 1931 - Dec. 2, 2018

Rey was born in Landsdowne, PA and raised in Yeadon, PA.

Joined the Navy 1950-1953 & was on the USS Missouri and a Korean war vet. He was a Missionary & Pastor in Tanzania & Kenya, Africa in the 70's. He became a teacher and taught at Christian Elementary and was a high school History Teacher in Stockton and Vallejo. Survived by his wife, 2 sons, a daughter, 1 grandson and 2 great-grand- sons, 1 sister,nieces nephews and many friends. He was the greatest man, husband, father, grandfather & great grandfather that ever live. 2 Timothy 4:7-8. He is immensely loved and will be missed greatly by all.
Published in The Record on Feb. 10, 2019
