Reynaldo "Ray" Valenzuela July 6, 1953- May 20, 2020 On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, Ray Valenzuela passed away unexpectedly at the age of 66. Ray was born on July 6, 1953 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Eleazar and Margarita Valenzuela. He resided in Stockton, CA majority of his life. Ray served in the Army and retired from the U.S Postal service after 20 years. Ray was a very respectable, family oriented man and always surrounded himself with his loved ones. He enjoyed listening to good music and having a great time with his family and friends. He was known for his outgoing personality and his love for his grandchildren. Ray was preceded in death by his father Eleazar, siblings Estella, Martin, Daniel "Bubba" and grandson Elijah R. Valenzuela. He is survived by his mother Margarita, siblings Rudy, Ricardo, David, Tina and Delia, his children Louie, Anthony, Marcus Issac and Natasha. and his 10 grandchildren. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Cano's Funeral Home from 9am-1pm. He will be honored by the United States Army from 11 am - 12pm for his services.