Rhonda Kay Phillips April 15, 1946 - Aug. 11, 2020







Our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Daughter and Sister was born April 15, 1946 and mom entered into eternal life August 11, 2020. Mom lived her life for her family and we will all keep her memory alive in our hearts, as she was the HEART of our family.



