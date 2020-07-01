Richard Carl Bercik October 7, 1936 - May 24, 2020 Born on October 7, 1936 in Donora, Pennsylvania. Ascended to our Heavenly Father on May 24, 2020. Richard Carl Bercik is preceded in death by his father, Peter John Bercik, mother, Julia Mildred Karr, and brother, Bernard Raymond Bercik. He is survived by his brother, Peter J Bercik, and his sister, Mary Ann Bercik Finotti. He is also survived by his wife of 46 years, Verna; stepsons, Jeffrey and Christopher; and step-grandchildren, Lauren, Kaitlin, Alexandra and Maximillian, and 3 great-grandchildren. Also, are his dearest nieces and nephews and 5 step-nieces and nephews. As a young man, he attended Baldwin High School where he excelled in football enshrining him in the Hall of Fame for Baldwin High while earning several football scholarships to colleges. He went on to complete his undergraduate studies at Duquesne University and graduate work at the University of Pittsburgh. He distinguished himself by retiring from West Publishing Company in 1996 after 30 years of employment in the field of law book and law library sales. Richard enjoyed restoring classic automobiles, playing golf, tennis, and hiking near his home in the Sierra Nevada mountains. Above all, he remained steadfast in his devotion as a fan to his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers. He had a wonderful sense of humor which earned him many lasting friends throughout his life and a particular keen interest in the youth that surrounded him that he carefully mentored and nurtured. A very kind and generous man, guided by his steep faith in the Catholic Church and endowments to Duquesne University were also noteworthy. Richard will always be remembered as a loving husband, devoted step-father, brother, step-grandfather, uncle and consummate salesman. Celebrations of life are pending and will be disclosed for future date(s) in Incline Village, Nevada, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Stockton, California. Date to be announced. To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.