Richard Craig Alton June 30, 1945 - April 22, 2020 Richard Craig Alton passed away on April 22, 2020 at the age of 74 after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his wife, Carol, children, Katie (Mike) Miller of Lodi, Becky (Brian) Barnes, Teresa Martin and Cara (Brandon) Pickering, all of Manteca and Daniel (Sarah) and Katherine VanDenBroeke of San Jose and Stockton. Richard was Papa to 14 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Richard was born in Yakima, Washington to Raymond and Ellen Alton. After graduating from Acalanes High School in Lafayette, California, he joined the Marine Reserves. He began a long career in banking with Wells Fargo (23 yrs), a career spanning 37 years and 3 states, retiring in Surprise, Arizona. He then pursued a new career in public service, being elected twice to the Surprise City Council with one year as a Vice-Mayor, then finally returning to Stockton in 2015. A celebration of his life is pending a future date. The family wishes to thank Hospice of San Joaquin for their care and kindness. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of San Joaquin. DeYoung Shoreline Funeral Chapel
Published in The Record on May 10, 2020