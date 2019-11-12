|
|
Richard "Richie" Dean Young April 19, 1970 - Nov. 7, 2019 Richie, 49, passed away in a motorcycle accident. He graduated from Lincoln High School, where he was a star wrestler. His trade was a Diesel Mechanic. Richie was the kind of person you could call anytime for help and he would be there. His passion was motorcycle riding. He is survived by his best friend/common-law spouse, Vicki Fercho; parents, Richard and Diane Young; sister, Gina Goodman; brother in-law, Bill Goodman; nephew, Garrett Goodman; niece, Courtney Goodman and grand-nephew, Jack Martin. No funeral will be held. May the Lord be with you.
Published in The Record on Nov. 12, 2019