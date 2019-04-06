|
Richard Douglas Tipton
April 9, 1943 - March 22, 2019
Richard "Rick" D. Tipton died Friday, March 22, 2019, in Stockton, CA, at age 75. The youngest of four, he was born April 9, 1943, in Denison, TX, to Blanche (Grant) and James W. Tipton. The family moved to LA, then settled in Beaumont, CA. Rick was known for his quick wit and sense of humor. He was a devoted volunteer in Mended Hearts at Dameron and St. Joseph's Hospitals, at St. Joseph's Surgical Floor Information Desk, the San Joaquin Delta Power Squadron boater safety classes, and served on the boards of the Women's Center and Cedar Ridge Condos. He worked the Bob Hope Theater, Stockton Arena, and UOP games. Rick loved the Sierra, Delta boating on "Magic", golf, and supporting local music programs. He attended Central United Methodist Church. While serving as a flight engineer in the U.S. Air Force, he played baseball for their semi-pro team. A born salesman, he worked for
Colony Kitchen restaurants, Grants Pass (OR) School District, Apache Plastics of Lodi, and was a manufacturer's rep. He
traveled extensively across North America and Germany. Rick is survived by his wife of 28 years Martha F. Tipton, his children
Anthony "Tony" Tipton (Debbie) of West Sacramento, Kimberly Tipton of Grants Pass, OR, and stepson Erin Caves (Marianela) of Valencia, Spain; grandchildren Douglas Tipton (Dina) of
Groton, CT, Brittany Tipton of Citrus Heights, and Lucas Caves of Spain; 2 great-grandchildren; brother James Tipton, 3 brothers-in-law, and many other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Jeanne Shidler and David Tipton. He donated his body to science. Rick's memorial is Sat. May 4 at 10 a.m. at Central U. Methodist church, 3700 Pacific Ave., Stockton 95204. Donations may be made to: Mended Hearts, Stockton Chapter, 40, P.O.Box 4174, Stockton 95204 or Central UMC "Youth Summer Missions".
