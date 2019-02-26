|
Richard John Chinchiolo
November 16, 1930 - February 21, 2019
Richard John Chinchiolo passed away on February 21st surrounded by his loving family. Richard was born in Stockton to Josephine and Anthony Chinchiolo on November 16th, 1930. Richard attended Stockton High School and Stockton College. He then served in the National Guard.
Upon return, he became a partner in the family business, Chinchiolo Fruit Company, packers and shippers of the valley's bountiful fruit. While remaining a partner, he moved to Santa Cruz with his three children to open American Ambulance Service. During that time Richard extended charity to many by providing ambulance services to the needy.
As a young man he was an avid golfer and joined the Stockton Golf and Country Club at the age of 17. Richard was an adventurous soul. He raised and drove harness horses, although his true passion was flying. When hosting students from Italy he loved flying them over Yosemite, the Golden Gate Bridge and the California coast. Richard was also a member of Flying Doctors, assisting them in their humanitarian efforts.
With his wife, Diane, he enjoyed spending time in San Francisco and the California coast. Proud of his Italian heritage, Richard and Diane took many trips to Italy to visit family and friends.
He treasured his daily lunches with friends Remo, Paul and Pete. With his charming and generous personality, Richard made many lifelong friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his son, Rick, and his eight siblings. He is survived by his wife, Diane, his daughters Josette Winkler and Janelle Evans, and step-son, Peter Klein along with seven grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
There will be visitation at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA on Thursday, February 28 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will be at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum, Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hospice of San Joaquin or a are appreciated.
