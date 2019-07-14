|
Richard (Dick) Julius Gaedtke Sept. 11, 1929 - Jun. 18, 2019 Richard (Dick) Julius Gaedtke, born to Julius and Viola Gaedtke on September 11, 1929 passed away at the age of 89 on June 18, 2019. Dick was a native to Stockton who attended Jefferson Elementary, Stockton High School, Stockton college (UOP) and Standford University. He met his wife UnaBelle Dagg as juniors in highschool. They were married for 68 years and were blessed with five children, William Richard, Norman Paul (Sandy), AnneLouise, Richard Dagg (Rajesh), and Julia Anne (Christopher). His life work was in the United States Coast Guard and in serving youth as an educator. After his retirement he continued to serve the community in different capacities and was able to spend more time with his grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered by his nine grandchildren Joseph, Laura, Malia, Jeffrey, Robert, Cristina, Mia, Julian, and Sequoyah, and his 13 great grandchildren Iris, Delliah, Carter, Daniel, Cayden, Hailey, Natalie, Jaxon, Violet, Emma, Rebecca, Skylar, and Joshua. Interment to be at Sacramento Valley National Memorial Cemetary in Dixon, CA.
Published in The Record on July 14, 2019