Richard Kent Rogers Aug. 2, 1954 - June 13, 2020 Richard Kent Rogers, 65, of Stockton, California, passed away on June 13, 2020, after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. Rick was born in Stockton, CA on August 2,1954 to Kenneth and Jean Rogers. He graduated from Stagg High School in 1972 and continued on to receive a Bachelor's degree from Washington State University (WSU). After graduating from WSU in 1976, Rick went on to earn both a Masters and Doctorate in education from the University of the Pacific. On June 16, 1979, Rick married Janet Dorwart. Married for nearly 41 years, Rick and Janet exemplified what marriage should be. They spent their years strongly devoted to each other and their children. Rick spent 39-years as an educator. He worked in various capacities; teacher, school psychologist, and an assistant superintendent of human resources. He retired from the Oakley Union Elementary School District in 2014, after serving as the Superintendent for 11-years. Following his retirement, Rick's commitment to the students and staff of OUESD continued, as he donated an additional year of service as their superintendent. He was a motivational leader to many educators and well-respected amongst the community. Anyone that knew Rick would tell you 3 things about him; he dearly loved his wife, his three daughters, and all things WSU. His favorite past-times were camping and fishing with his dear friends Jim and Tom, attending college and professional sporting events, and traveling with his beautiful wife. Rick is survived by his wife Janet, 3 daughters, (Jacquelyn, Kathryn, Laura), 3 son-in-laws (Gregory, Grant, and Jason), and 6 grandchildren (Caroline, Emmee, Jack, Anders, Alden, and Raegan). He is also survived by his brother, Jim and sister-in-law Liz and 3 nephews (Steve, James, and Kevin) who were like the sons he never had; as well as his great-nieces and nephews (Lucas, Braiden, Celeste, Sophia, Arabella, and Iris). Rick is preceded in death by his father and mother, Kenneth and Jean Rogers. Memorial donations may be given to Hospice of San Joaquin or Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research. The family of Richard Rogers wishes to thank Dr. AJ of Lodi Hematology & Oncology, Hospice of SJ, and the numerous medical professionals that cared for Rick during his illness. Additionally, the family is grateful for all of the love and support that they have received from family and friends. If you are interested in attending a celebration of life, please contact the family at wsu76cougs@gmail.com for details.