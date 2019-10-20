|
Richard Logemann Jan. 11, 1939 Oct. 4, 2019 Beloved father, son, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and special friend to many, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 4, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 80 in Stockton, California. Richard was born on January 11, 1939 in Pender, Nebraska to Dick and Kathe Logemann. They moved to California in 1945 where his education began at Holt and Trinity Lutheran Schools then Stockton Junior College. He joined the Navy in 1958 and served on the USS Hancock. He married Suzanne Bollum and started his family, lived in the town of Stockton, then moved onto the home ranch on Roberts Island where he was a successful farmer, volunteer fireman, served as a board member at Holt school, FFA member, 4-H Leader, member of the California Asparagus Association and member of both Trinity Lutheran Church and St. Andrew's Church. Richard enjoyed annual family vacations to our cabin at Trinity Lake, traveling to various US states, Canada, Mexico and Hawaii. He spent fun summers boating in the delta and winters snow skiing in the Sierras. After retirement from farming, he moved to southern Germany for 12 years where he worked for the postal service on the military base in Garmish. He returned to California where he met and married Charlotte Decker and they lived in San Pedro, CA. They enjoyed their local church and traveling in their motorhome, including a 3-month guided trip through Alaska. Richard was preceded in death by his father, Dick Logemann; his mother, Kathe Logemann; his sister, Wilma Schulenberg and his first wife, Suzanne. He is survived by his loving children, Melinda (Dennis) Mullins, Melissa (Dan) McIlrath and Rick (Pam) Logemann. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; as well as his niece, Kathe Marker; nephew, Joe (Michelle) Lonero and many cousins living in the US and Germany. He truly loved traveling with the RV groups and making long-lasting friendships along the way, including friends from his membership with the Stockton Elks Lodge. A church service for Richard will be held December 28, 11:00 AM at St. Andrews Church, 4910 Claremont Ave. followed by a Celebration of Life social at the Stockton Elks Lodge, 8900 Thornton Rd. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations please be made to Hospice of San Joaquin.
Published in The Record on Oct. 20, 2019