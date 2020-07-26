1/2
Richard Lustig
Richard Lustig 1943 - 2020 Richard Lustig, 77 years old of Stockton,CA passed away on June 30, 2020 of Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease. He was born in New York City and was raised by his parents Morris and Stella Lustig in Yonkers, N.Y. Richard graduated from Farleigh Dickinson University and acquired two Master's degrees. He had many diverse interests and loved educating himself and others. His favorite activities were sailing in the San Francisco Bay and astronomy. He could hold an intelligent conversation on almost any topic. Social justice and equal rights for all was a primary driver in his life. Richard taught inmates at San Quentin Prison before moving to Stockton where he taught high school Science at the California Youth Authority. In the evenings he taught Communication Skills at Delta College where he also served as an adjunct faculty representative to the Academic Senate. Richard's sharp sense of humor could light up a room. He maintained many loving relationships and kept a menagerie of pets over his lifetime. He is survived by his son Olin (wife, Delania) Lustig, granddaughter Kiara Lustig, brother Al (wife, Angela) Lustig and soulmate Josie Solomon. Memorial contributions can be sent to PBS Television. Casa Bonita Funeral Home

Published in The Record on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Casa Bonita Funeral Home
2500 Cemetery Ln
Stockton, CA 95205
(209) 942-2500
Guest Book sponsored by Casa Bonita Funeral Home

