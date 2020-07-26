Richard Lustig 1943 - 2020 Richard Lustig, 77 years old of Stockton,CA passed away on June 30, 2020 of Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease. He was born in New York City and was raised by his parents Morris and Stella Lustig in Yonkers, N.Y. Richard graduated from Farleigh Dickinson University and acquired two Master's degrees. He had many diverse interests and loved educating himself and others. His favorite activities were sailing in the San Francisco Bay and astronomy. He could hold an intelligent conversation on almost any topic. Social justice and equal rights for all was a primary driver in his life. Richard taught inmates at San Quentin Prison before moving to Stockton where he taught high school Science at the California Youth Authority. In the evenings he taught Communication Skills at Delta College where he also served as an adjunct faculty representative to the Academic Senate. Richard's sharp sense of humor could light up a room. He maintained many loving relationships and kept a menagerie of pets over his lifetime. He is survived by his son Olin (wife, Delania) Lustig, granddaughter Kiara Lustig, brother Al (wife, Angela) Lustig and soulmate Josie Solomon. Memorial contributions can be sent to PBS Television. Casa Bonita Funeral Home



