|
|
Richard "Bud" Moore
June 5, 1932 - Feb. 17, 2019
Missionary Richard "Bud" Moore went home to glory on Sun., Feb. 17, 2019. He was
surrounded by his wife, Maria, of 45 years and church family.
We are thankful for God's grace surrounding him in his last hour. He was a very loving husband, joyful, and always declaring the word of the Lord. Born in
Waldron, Arkansas. Preceded in death by his parents Ethel and Ernest Moore, his sisters Lillian Lindeman, and Ann Tankersley, his first wife Elvera Batres. He had 3 children, Kary J. Moore, Kris Richard Moore, and Kelly Jean Moore from his first marriage and 5 grandchildren.
He was a building contractor for some years under Rancho Construction. In 1969 he was invited to go to Baja to help build a small church in the desert town of Ojos Negros. In that place his life began to change, and in Feb. 1970, he committed his life to Jesus Christ. II Corinthians 5:17, if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature. Old things are passed away, behold all things become new. He began to hear the voice of God, and got involved in jail ministry at the county honor farm, womens jail, Perkings, Preston Prison and Santa Rita. Then in 1974 he remarried and 5 days later Richard and Maria took their first missionary journey to Turkey and the Old Soviet Union. The Lord gave him the scripture, St. Mark 16:15-18 "Go ye to all the world and preach the gospel to every creature. Those that believe shall be saved, and those that believe not shall be damned, and these signs shall follow them that believe, in Jesus name they shall cast out Devils, they shall lay hands on the sick, they shall recover ... and so on. Richard stepped out by faith to preach the gospel on the highways and byways to bring them in that they might know Christ. In 1974 he founded Isaiah 6:8 Ministries (formerly called the Children's Mission) and was President of the charitable organization until his decease. The scripture says in Isaiah 6:8 "Whom shall I send and who shall go for us, and Isaiah the Prophet answers, Here I am, send me." Richard Moore took God as his word, and obeyed his word for the rest of his life, traveling over 50 countries to preach Jesus to all the nations, tongues, and tribes. He and his wife traveled to all the Soviet bloc countries and preached wherever God opened a door. They travled East and West, in Europe, then to Africa, China, Hong Kong, and the Middle-East, Mexico and Central America. They lived in the mountainous desert of Mexico, and in the Republic of Georgia, and in the last 9 years traveled to Cuba ministering the word of God, praying for the sick, seeing the captives set free, They were arrested various times in difficult places for preaching Christ by any means and at all cost. They went through a war by the Black Sea in the 90's. God preserved them through it all. And now he is in the loving arm of his Savior.
Services will be held Thurs., at Grace Assembly (Anugrah) 3040 E. Fremont St., 7PM, and Colonial Rose Chapel on Fri., Feb. 22, 11AM.
Published in The Record on Feb. 21, 2019