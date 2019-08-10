|
|
Richard Moore Briggs August 29, 1924 - July 9, 2019 Born to Hubert and Estelle Briggs, the youngest of five brothers, in Stockton, CA, Richard Moore "Spike" Briggs is survived by his wife of 66 years, Sherlie Ann "Twitter" Briggs, sons Jeffrey Clarke, Christopher Robert, and Douglas Edward Briggs (Mary), and grandchildren Clarke Braxton, Hamilton Spencer and Miles Richard. As a young man, Spike developed a passion for Jazz and Big Band music and was fortunate enough to see many of the biggest acts of the time in both San Francisco and Los Angeles. Spike remained an avid concertgoer, theatergoer, and music aficionado his entire life. In 1942, a year after the start of World War II, Spike enlisted in the army, trained as a paratrooper, and fought in France and Germany until V-E Day in 1945. In 1945, he was awarded the Bronze Star for heroic/meritorious service in a combat zone. After the war, he served in the National Guard for a number of years, retiring as a First Lieutenant. Spike was extremely proud of his service to his country. Having attended both San Francisco City College and College of the Pacific, Spike followed his passion for men's fashion by opening The Alley Shop in 1951 on Stockton's Miracle Mile. Spike owned and operated a number of men's clothing stores over the years, finally settling in Lincoln Center in 1984. Spike named his store after the famous Bay Area ship's captain and raconteur Spike Africa (from whom Spike inherited his nickname) and ran the store for over twenty years, working well into his eighties. In his spare time, Spike was an avid gardener, tennis player, and skier. He lived for the experience of sharing outdoor activities with his family and many friends. Spike also had an eye for interior design and a special gift for creating an "atmosphere" with music, art, good food, and great conversation. His beautiful home and back garden were always open to family, friends, and acquaintances, where he was ever ready to share a "quaff and a chuckle." Spike was a cheerleader for the Stockton area, loving the weather, the people, the Delta and the proximity to San Francisco, the ocean, and Sierra ski resorts. He never considered making his home anywhere else. There will be a private family "Celebration of Life" in late September. The family requests that donations made in Spike's memory be sent to St. Mary's Dining Room or Hospice of San Joaquin.
Published in The Record on Aug. 10, 2019