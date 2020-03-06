|
Richard Oliver March 31, 1940 - February 22, 2020 On Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Stockton's St. Joseph's Hospital, Richard Oliver peacefully took his final breath and left the community he loved and worked so hard for. He was 79 years old. At his side were his loving wife and caretaker Michelle Oliver, stepson Joe Perez, Marianne Perez, grandchildren Joe "Jojo" Perez Jr., Angel Pantoja, Precious Pantoja, Miiya Enriquez, and Genesis Perez. Richard was born to Earl and Dorothy Oliver on March 31, 1940, in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Richard and his family moved to Illinois in the 1950's. In 1964, he came West to attend the University of California, Berkeley graduating in 1966. A year later Richard went to work for Volunteers in Service to America, which sent him to Milwaukee to organize a tenant's union. In 1967 VISTA sent him to organize unions in Stockton. He then decided to become a poverty lawyer. He graduated from Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco in 1971. He returned to Stockton in 1972 and joined the Legal Aid Society of San Joaquin County. The group merged in 1976 with California Rural Legal Assistance with Rich as Directing Attorney. Richard worked at CRLA for 30 years and then volunteered for several years more. Richard was known as a true champion for the poor and underserved. In addition to his brother, Leigh and sister in law, Lila; Richard leaves behind countless dear friends who Richard worked with throughout the years. A special heartfelt thanks to Richard's Physician and friend of many years Dr. Aziz Kamali, who cared for Rich as his body began to succumb to his compounding health issues. We thank Home Health nurses Cayla, Whitney and Masamat for their caring support as well as Amir and staff at Hammer Lane Pharmacy. Thank you to his nurse Daisy of St. Joseph's Hospital and Mr. Santos from Hospice of San Joaquin as well as Chaplain Gustavo and Rich's stepdaughter, Stacey Lozano and daughter-in-law, Marianne who lovingly helped care for him at home. Thank you to all of his friends at CRLA who shared their time with him especially when getting out became very difficult. Thank you to Terry Snyder who would travel a great distance to see Rich and to cousin Steven Gutierrez for his administrative help with the many arrangements and services. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 15th at 1 pm at the San Joaquin County Agricultural Center, 2101 E. Earhart Avenue #100 Stockton, California. (off Arch Road and "B" Street near Metropolitan Airport) In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to San Joaquin County Homeless Shelter or Food Bank.
Published in The Record from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020