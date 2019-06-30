|
|
Richard Reynolds Mahaffey
November 5, 1932 - June 25, 2019
Richard Reynolds Mahaffey
passed away peacefully on June 25, 2019 in Modesto,
CA at the age of 86. Richard was born on November 5, 1932 to parents Frank Gibson and Marian Mahaffey in Oakland, CA.
Richard "Dick" Mahaffey was raised on Roberts Island near Stockton, California where his
father owned the Mahaffey's
Collar and Elbow Tavern.
Richard graduated from Fairchild School, Edison High and Delta College. Richard served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. After the Air Force, he worked for the Santa Fe Railroad, then returned to Roberts Island where he ran the Mahaffey's Tavern. In the mid 1960's, Richard worked as an American contractor for nearly 30 years. He taught and supervised airplane and helicopter maintenance at U.S. Air Force Bases through out the Middle East and Asia.
After retirement, he returned Stockton. In later years, he work for the Stockton Ports and U.O.P. Richard enjoyed entering sweepstakes and was an avid reader.
Richard is survived by his children: Sheryl (Joe) Pimentel of Manteca, Patti Wilbur of Ripon and Frank (Margaret) Mahaffey II of Salida, seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Suzanne, and
sister Mary Jane Mahaffey Poulk.
Richard was a member of the V.F.W., and American Legion posts including American Legion China Post 1 - Soldiers of
Fortune Worldwide. He was a member and Past President of
Native Sons of the Golden West Stockton Parlor # 7.
At Richard's request, services will be private. Donations in his memory may be sent to Native Sons of the Golden West
Stockton Parlor #7, Historical Preservation Foundation, P.O. Box 692151, Stockton, CA 95269. Burial will be at Stockton Rural Cemetery where three generations of his family are laid to rest.
Published in The Record on June 30, 2019