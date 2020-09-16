Richard Rudolph Arnaiz March 7, 1962 - September 7, 2020 Richard Rudolph Arnaiz passed away on the morning of September 7, 2020. Richard was born March 7, 1962, in Oxnard, CA the youngest of 5 siblings. His parents Gene (deceased) and Shirley Arnaiz moved to Stockton, CA when Richard was 3 year old. He attended Stockton schools - August Elementary, Fremont Jr. High and Franklin High School. Richard was born to race. His passion and love for motorcycle riding and racing was evident by the time he was 5 years old. At 5 years old, he teamed up with his buddy across the street, Fred Chase, to become the "Mini Bike" mini marvels. They performed stunts on their mini bikes at intermission time for the spectators at Lodi Cycle Bowl races. They were a complete show down to their race attire worn, which somewhat resembled Evel Knievel attire. Richard was not tall enough yet to place both feet on the ground while sitting on his mini bike. It was then that he became acquainted with his father's garage. The place where "men" hung out, the place where all the motorcycles and tools were kept, where all the "wrenching" was done' The pie-man cave. It was here where Richard leaned what our family referred to as a "colorful language". Our mother was somewhat concerned and worried that he might slip and spurt out a verb or noun that would not be acceptable on his first day of school or thereafter. Richard came through with flying colors. No slips of the English language. Our mom was at ease. Richard spent countless hours and years with our father in our garage. Many meals were served to them by our mother, while they worked in preparation of preparing for racing. Countless hours spent fine tuning motorcycles and engines for the weekend racing events that would occur at Lodi Cycle Bowl and other race tracks. Richard would soon leave his loved amateur racing and take the next big turn. Life in the fast lane - professional motorcycle racing. His life's dream, even though he was still a teenager in years old. He had qualified to become a participant of the "AMA" (American Motorcycle Association) Grand National Professional Racing Circuit, that included,1/2 mile, mile and TT Dirt track racing. Soon he became a force to be reckoned with by his competitors. He was acknowledged by Harley Davidson Motorcycle- published book on motorcycles and racing - "as someone to watch out for" on the racing circuit". He had become a "professional motorcycle racer". He was now touring and racing all over the United States. Richard eventually discovered a new interest and passion for motorcycle racing. He had discovered the world of Motorcycle Road Racing. He shelved his "flat track hot shoe" and began his career on the AMA Professional Road Racing Circuit, Laguna Seca, Daytona, Indianapolis, Heartland Park, Elkhardt, and many other race tracks throughout the United States. His transition to road racing soon became a success for him. He received a full sponsorship ride from "Camel Cigarettes" organization to represent them as he toured and participated in the AMA Road Race Circuit. Eventually, he took another step in his racing career, He was offered another sponsorship from the European Racing Team of Oscar Rumi which was located in the European country of Italy. He was soon to race on the European Super Bike Circuit. This circuit included racers that were the best of the best. He raced in Spain, France, Italy, Japan, Holland, England, Austria, Yugoslavia, Czechoslovakia and of course the U.S.A. amongst other countries as well., Richard became #1. That is he was crowned the 1990 European World Super Bike Champion. He was 28 years old. Richard was equally skilled as an operating engineer of heavy construction equipment and a superintendent of construction skills at many levels. These skills were taught to him by his father Gene as a young boy, teenager and man. At various interludes in his life when he wasn't racing or after he retired from racing, he was employed by Arnaiz Construction, Central Valley Construction, Granite Construction, Teichert Construction, Yard & Garden Landscaping. Richard loved to fish. He spent many hours with his two lifetime friends, Mario Razo and Harvey Cummings. I am sure the 3 of them had many talks about the "one fish that got away or the one fish that actually got caught that became bigger than actually caught". Richard was modest to a fault. You would never know from him his accomplishment in the racing world or other. The only exception to this was his daughter Kristin, who he was extremely proud of. He is beloved forever by his daughter Kristin (Spencer) Muniz-Bottomley and his two granddaughters, Mia and Lilah. He is beloved forever by his mother Shirley and father Gene (deceased), sister Tina Cortez and (Tony) Cortez, brothers Gene (deceased), Howard, Tony Arnaiz and (Michelle) Arnaiz. Richard had a special place in his heart filled with much love and memories for all of his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews,and cousins. There was many wonderful occasions for all of his family to be involved in so many of life's moments and celebrations. Richard had a special place in his heart and smile for all of his friends that life's journey had brought to him. Life for Richard was filled with many special moments and many special people who were a part of his racing career and life. We would like to especially thank all those people and families the Jorgensons, Sages, Al and Phil Hinkle, Uncle Howard, Macedo's, Tony and Steve Gutierrez, Jennings, Merkels, Asklands, Chandlers, Cantilupes, Larry Lawrence, Davidson's, Phil Kress, Oscar Rumi and Team, Kenny Roberts, Doug Chandler, Camel Racing Team, Yamaha, Malcom Hill, Don Hollingsworth, Stormy Winters, Harvey, Mario. I am sure that there were many others and that these were just a few to be named. Richard will always "mace on" in our memories and hearts. Richard you have made an impact on all of our lives. You have made us all CHAMPIONS. A grave site service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on September 19,2020 located at Lodi Memorial Cemetery on 5750 E. Pine Street, Lodi, CA, phone (209) 333-7171. *please be advised that all persons attending the gravesite services are being advised and asked to follow the current guidelines pertaining to COVID 19 for gatherings. The Arnaiz Family greatly appreciates your cooperation regarding this matter. *A virtual guest book is available to make comments and be signed at www.cherokeememorial.com