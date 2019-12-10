Home

Richard Sasenbery

Richard Sasenbery Obituary
Richard Sasenbery June 14, 1926 - Nov. 22, 2019 Richard was born in Martin, South Dakota to the late, Richard and Olive Sasenbery and was the middle child of 3 siblings. He graduated from Redding H.S. and the University of Pacific. He married Carolyn Mae Webb (Sasenbery) on April 3, 1948. He served in the U.S. Army. After his discharge, he worked and retired from PG&E after 35 years as a District Engineer. He is survived by his daughters, Laurie (Mike) Rushie and Debbie (Tim) Kuesthardt; grandchildren, April and Anthony Ortez, Ashley, Sommer and Paul Mendoza and 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Aileen Ayer and Dale Sasenbery.There will be no funeral service. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home
Published in The Record on Dec. 10, 2019
