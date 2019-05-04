Home

Casa Bonita Funeral Home
2500 Cemetery Ln
Stockton, CA 95205
(209) 942-2500

Rita Stefani

Rita Stefani Obituary
Rita Stefani

October 28, 1923 May 2, 2019

Age 95, Rita Stefani passed away on May 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her

husband Louis Stefani. She

was born in Segromigno in Monte, Italy on October 28, 1923 to Corrada and Stefano Stefani. She married Louis Stefani in 1949. She immigrated to Stockton, California where she spent the rest of her life. She worked at San Joaquin

Delta Farms Duck Club for over forty-five years. She got as much pleasure cooking home style Italian meals as the

members did eating them. She considered "The Club" as a

second home and its' members as family. She also worked at

Alder Market and Catering

Company as a pastry chef.

She is survived by her daughter Darlene Canepa (David) who she enjoyed making cookies and brownies for, and son

Michael Stefani along with

numerous nieces and nephews.

Heartfelt thanks are extended to the Somerford Place staff for their compassionate care of Rita.

Visitation at Casa Bonita

Funeral Home 2500 Cemetery Ln, Stockton, CA on May 6, at 4 to 6 pm.

Services will be held at Casa Bonita 9:30 am on May 7, 2019

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Stockton Shelter for the Homeless.
Published in The Record from May 4 to May 6, 2019
