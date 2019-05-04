|
|
Rita Stefani
October 28, 1923 May 2, 2019
Age 95, Rita Stefani passed away on May 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her
husband Louis Stefani. She
was born in Segromigno in Monte, Italy on October 28, 1923 to Corrada and Stefano Stefani. She married Louis Stefani in 1949. She immigrated to Stockton, California where she spent the rest of her life. She worked at San Joaquin
Delta Farms Duck Club for over forty-five years. She got as much pleasure cooking home style Italian meals as the
members did eating them. She considered "The Club" as a
second home and its' members as family. She also worked at
Alder Market and Catering
Company as a pastry chef.
She is survived by her daughter Darlene Canepa (David) who she enjoyed making cookies and brownies for, and son
Michael Stefani along with
numerous nieces and nephews.
Heartfelt thanks are extended to the Somerford Place staff for their compassionate care of Rita.
Visitation at Casa Bonita
Funeral Home 2500 Cemetery Ln, Stockton, CA on May 6, at 4 to 6 pm.
Services will be held at Casa Bonita 9:30 am on May 7, 2019
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Stockton Shelter for the Homeless.
Published in The Record from May 4 to May 6, 2019