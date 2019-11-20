|
Rito J. Armenta May 22, 1930 - Nov. 12, 2019 Rito J. Armenta passed away at the young age of 89 on Nov. 12, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born, raised, thrived and passed in Stockton, CA. He was the devoted father of John Armenta, Phylis Gallegos, Mary Quinn, Anthony Armenta and Irene Armenta and loving grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of 25. He will be dearly missed and eternally loved. Viewing will be held at Chapel of the Palms, 303 S. California St., Stockton, CA on Thur., Nov. 21st from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM, followed by a Rosary at 6:00 PM. Last farewell at Chapel of the Palms on Fri., Nov. 22nd at 11:30 AM. Funeral Service to follow at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery, 719 E. Harding Way, Stockton, CA on Fri., Nov. 22nd.
Published in The Record on Nov. 20, 2019