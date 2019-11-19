|
|
Robert A. Ellis, Jr. September 26, 1934 - November 12, 2019 Robert (Bob) Ellis, Jr. was born on September 26, 1934 in Lodi, CA. The son of Robert A. ("Salty") Ellis, Sr. and Ethel (Griesner) Ellis.He attended Grant Elementary School and Edison High School in Stockton. He died on November 12, 2019 at the age of 85. After brief employment with Standard Oil of California in Squaw Valley, California, Bob returned to Stockton to join his dad who had started California Tank Line, Inc. Bob started working at the company changing truck tires, greasing trucks and driving trucks throughout California. He worked his way into management and took over California Tank Line and Chemical Transfer, Inc., building the companies into leaders in the chemical hauling business. Bob loved anything mechanical: trucks (of course), an airplane (with his dad), motorcycles, snow mobiles and especially boats. He owned several boats, the last one being a Hatteras long range cruiser, "Salty I", named after his dad. He and his wife, Barbara, spent extended vacations on the boat in the bay area, plus trips to the San Juan Islands, WA and British Columbia, Canada. Bob loved working on his engine room, which he kept in immaculate condition. Bob was a member of Stockton Golf & Country Club and was a past commodore of Delta Yacht Club. In his early years, he enjoyed camping and fishing with his three sons, his cabin on Highway 108 in the Sierras, boating, travel, but especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bob is survived by his wife, Barbara (Ohm) Ellis; three sons, Robert Ellis, III (Carol), Michael (Coleen) Ellis and Neal Ellis; his grandchildren, Mitch (Heather) Ellis, Haley (Alex) Lepper and Vanessa Ellis and his great-grandchildren, Olivia Ellis, Benjamin Ellis, Madelyn Lepper, Walter Gundle, Aiden Lepper and Benjamin Gundle. Bob is also survived by two stepchildren and a sister. A private funeral for immediate family will be held on November 24, 2019 at Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi, CA.A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at 2:30PM on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Stockton Golf & Country Club, 3800 Country Club Blvd, Stockton, CA 95204. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to San Joaquin County Historical Society, P.O. Box 30, Lodi, CA 95241 or , P.O. Box, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.
Published in The Record from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2019