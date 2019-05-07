|
|
Robert Alan Giovannoni
1964 - 2019
Bob Giovannoni, 54 passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on April 27, 2019. Born to Alan and Sandy Giovannoni, he was part of a farming family. He was a St. Mary's graduate and lifetime Stockton resident. He enjoyed farming for 38 years including custom harvesting and custom hay services. He also enjoyed spending time in Lake Tahoe and Santa Cruz with his family. Bob was a member of the Bersaglieri Club and on the
Reclamation District board.
He was preceded in death by his loving father , Alan Giovannoni. Bob was a devoted father to Stefan and Jovanni with wife, Jolene. He was also
a loving brother to Lori Greim (Bart), brother-in-law to Shelly Paterson (Jim) and Tara Guidi (Aaron), Uncle to Daniel &
Brandon Greim and Evan &
Della Guidi. Bob will also be
missed by his aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was greatly loved by his family and friends.
Services were held privately.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Ave., Stockton, CA 95204.
Published in The Record on May 7, 2019