Robert Allen Cline July 31, 1946 - Aug. 18, 2019 Robert Allen Cline, 73, recently of Riverton, Wyoming, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. Celebration of Life services will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, 11AM at Colonial Chapels in Vallejo. A Runners Reunion to remember Coach Cline will take place at Tokay High in Lodi, Sunday, Oct. 13, 11AM to 2PM; RSVP to Jamie King at (805) 701-4517. Robert was born to the late Harvey Clio Cline and Bessie Beatrice (Rush) Cline, originally of Illinois, in Santa Paula, California July 31, 1946. He graduated from Bella Vista High School, Fair Oaks in 1964, and later from Sacramento State College. Married to Cassandra (Meyers) Cline in 1967, they had one child, Lisa K. Cline, now of Weatherby Lake, Missouri. In 1981, he met his lifetime love, Cathleen S. (Ulmer) Cline, in Sutter Creek. Residing in Stockton, they were married May 5, 1991. Robert began his career as a Youth Counselor at CYA in Stockton, where he touched the lives of many troubled young men. He later became a high school history and social studies teacher at Tokay High School in Lodi. His most enthusiastic endeavor was helping young people develop their talents and esteem, which he did as a Tokay coach in track, cross country and football. He coached several running teams, girls and boys, to division titles and individual students to state standing. He still holds middle distance running records at both his high school and at Sac. State. He was on the nation's second place winning NCAA mile relay team in 1968. In 1997, Robert retired from teaching to support Cathleen in her career with the Gannett Co., past owners of The Record, where she once worked. Robert is survived by his sister, Emmy (Cline) Hoquen of Clear Lake Oaks, California; along with his wife, Cathy; and daughter, Lisa. He is also survived by two nephews, Archie Kirchner of Little Rock, Arkansas and William Kirchner of Redwood City, California; and grandson, Benjamin Calcara of Weatherby Lake, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bessie and Harvey; and good friend, BJ Williams of Richmond, Indiana. Robert (Bob) experienced a number of health issues which eventually led to his status as a regular dialysis patient. Donations are requested to support the purchase of a blanket warmer that will make the treatment at his dialysis clinic more comfortable for people undergoing this vital, ongoing procedure. Donations can be made through GoFundMe.com (Robert Cline Memorial Dialysis Blanket Warmer) or by mailing cards to Robert & Cathy Cline, PO Box 564, Riverton, WY 82401.
Published in The Record on Oct. 6, 2019