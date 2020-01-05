|
Robert Angelo "Bob" Stagnaro April 11, 1943 - Dec. 20, 2019 Robert Angelo "Bob" Stagnaro was born April 11, 1943 in Stockton to parents, Angelo and Eleanor (Pizzorno) Stagnaro, their only child and son. Bob entered into God's care on December 20, 2019 in Modesto. Bob is survived by his wife, Susan; son, Wayne Stagnaro; daughter in-law, Darcy; granddaughter, Audrey; daughter, Cherie Lanini; former wife, Sharon Amador. Bob is also survived by step-children Michael and Tara Zupon; beloved grandsons, Christopher Zupon, Caleb Rogers; and his honorary grandsons, Joshua Jarquin and Adam Johnson. Services for Bob will be at St. Luke's Catholic Church, January 10, 2020 at 10 am.
Published in The Record on Jan. 5, 2020