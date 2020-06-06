Robert Anthony (Bob) Machado
Robert Anthony (Bob) Machado Aug. 22, 1942- May 23, 2020 Bob died on Saturday, May 23, 2020 and UCD in Sacramento California. Bob was born August 22, 1940 in Stockton, CA to Tony and Lorraine Machado of Tracy, CA where he attended local Tracy schools and graduate from Tracy high school with the class of 1958. In 1962, Bob join the U.S Marine Corps reserves and served until 1967 while he attended San Jose State and a semester away from becoming an entomologist. Bob learned he had been accepted to enter the California Highway Patrol Academy in Sacramento, the training course back then was for six months. The day after graduating from the Academy, Bob married Margie Black from Acampo and moved to the South Los Angeles where Bob's first CHP assignment was. When he had the opportunity, Bob transferred to the San Jose CHP office and later on to the Stockton area office. He eventually retiring out of Amador County CHP office after 30 years of service. In 1994, Bob joined the San Joaquin County Sheriff's office to work as per-diem Deputy for Court Services in Stockton where he worked for 18 years. In Bob's free time, he and Margie liked vacationing in Hawaii, going to Santa Cruz and just taking a short fun getaway. Bob enjoyed playing golf with the senior group at Woodbridge Golf and Country Club, where he was a long time member. Bob is survived by his wife Margie, of 55 years. A Celebration of Life will be held when the Coronavirus restrictions have been lifted.


Published in The Record from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
