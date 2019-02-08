|
Robert Clinton Rich "Clint"
July 3, 1952 - February 4, 2019
Robert Clinton Rich "Clint" 66, died Monday, February 4, 2019 at his daughters residence in Manteca, California after a short battle with lung cancer.
Clint was born July 3, 1952, in Exeter, California to Franklin
Edward "Bud" Rich and to
Lorraine Mavis "Cookie" Rich (Cook).
Clint graduated from Exeter High School, joined the United States Navy upon USS Midway, and worked 27 years as a
Union Construction Laborer, the last 17 years with C.H. Bloom Construction in Stockton.
Following retirement in 2006,
he found his love, boating on the waterways of the Delta.
Clint is survived by his three
children Erica Rich, Alicia Rich and Robert "Chad" Rich; Daughter-in law Jenny Rich,
six grandchildren: Macee and
Marcus Rivas, Cameron & Kaitlynn Ceja, and Victoria and Josiah Rich; one great-granddaughter, Reagan
Goldman; two sisters,
Niki Virden (Rich) & Marilyn Bell (Rich); Brother-in-law Jack Bell; two nieces, Coleen
Montgomery (Bell) and Mellissa Bell. He was preceded in death by both of his parents, Bud and
Lorraine Rich.
Graveside Services will be held at Exeter District Cemetery,
719 E. Marinette, Exeter, Ca. on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. Arrangements are by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter, CA. Condolences: smithfamilychapel.com.
Published in The Record on Feb. 8, 2019