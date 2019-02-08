Home

Smith Family Chapel
505 East Pine Street
Exeter, CA 93221
(559) 592-9119
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Exeter District Cemetery
719 E. Marinette
Exeter, CA
View Map

Robert Clinton "Clint" Rich


1952 - 2019
Robert Clinton "Clint" Rich Obituary
Robert Clinton Rich "Clint"

July 3, 1952 - February 4, 2019

Robert Clinton Rich "Clint" 66, died Monday, February 4, 2019 at his daughters residence in Manteca, California after a short battle with lung cancer.

Clint was born July 3, 1952, in Exeter, California to Franklin

Edward "Bud" Rich and to

Lorraine Mavis "Cookie" Rich (Cook).

Clint graduated from Exeter High School, joined the United States Navy upon USS Midway, and worked 27 years as a

Union Construction Laborer, the last 17 years with C.H. Bloom Construction in Stockton.

Following retirement in 2006,

he found his love, boating on the waterways of the Delta.

Clint is survived by his three

children Erica Rich, Alicia Rich and Robert "Chad" Rich; Daughter-in law Jenny Rich,

six grandchildren: Macee and

Marcus Rivas, Cameron & Kaitlynn Ceja, and Victoria and Josiah Rich; one great-granddaughter, Reagan

Goldman; two sisters,

Niki Virden (Rich) & Marilyn Bell (Rich); Brother-in-law Jack Bell; two nieces, Coleen

Montgomery (Bell) and Mellissa Bell. He was preceded in death by both of his parents, Bud and

Lorraine Rich.

Graveside Services will be held at Exeter District Cemetery,

719 E. Marinette, Exeter, Ca. on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. Arrangements are by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter, CA. Condolences: smithfamilychapel.com.
Published in The Record on Feb. 8, 2019
