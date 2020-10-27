1/1
Robert David Sharp
Robert David Sharp
Stockton - Robert David Sharp, 80, of Stockton passed away October 22, 2020. Born in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Oscar and Ollie Sharp, Robert attended Franklin High School and later, Delta College. Robert served with the California Highway Patrol for 31 years, retiring as a Sergeant. He enjoyed golf, fishing, and especially being with his family, including his loving wife of 60 years, Diane. Robert will be missed by his children, Kimberly (Jason) Poirier, Matthew (Lisa) Sharp, and Patrick Sharp. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Alex Poirier, Robert Sharp, Sarah Costa, and great grandchild Matthew Alexander Sharp. His beloved wife, Diane Sharp, parents, and sister, Virginia Hickman precede him in passing. Graveside services will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at 12pm at Cherokee Memorial Park, Hwy 99 and Harney Lane in Lodi, California. Please sign the guestbook online at www.cherokeememorial.com.

Published in The Record from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
