1/2
Robert (Bob) Deiro
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert (Bob) Deiro Sept. 20, 1931 - Aug. 9, 2020 On Sunday, August 9, 2020, Robert (Bob) Deiro loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away peacefully at the age of 88. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Fern, his brother Ron, his wife Carolyn and grandson Dominic. Bob is survived by his children and their spouse's Robin (Jacquelyn), Mark (Melanie), Lori (Daniel) and Jeff (Cheryl). Nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren also survive Bob. Bob loved traveling the globe with his wife; he also enjoyed his sports, having played baseball, basketball and football in high school. He coached his sons CYO basketball teams as well as their little league teams in many successful seasons. He was faithful to his 49ers and San Francisco Giants. Bob was a member of the Amblers Club for over forty years making life long friends; he was also a longtime parishioner at Saint Bernadette's Church. He will be missed by many especially his beloved dog Cooper. Lastly, we would like to give our heartfelt thanks to Yolanda Salcido who was our father's caregiver in his final months.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record on Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved