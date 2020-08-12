Robert (Bob) Deiro Sept. 20, 1931 - Aug. 9, 2020 On Sunday, August 9, 2020, Robert (Bob) Deiro loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away peacefully at the age of 88. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Fern, his brother Ron, his wife Carolyn and grandson Dominic. Bob is survived by his children and their spouse's Robin (Jacquelyn), Mark (Melanie), Lori (Daniel) and Jeff (Cheryl). Nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren also survive Bob. Bob loved traveling the globe with his wife; he also enjoyed his sports, having played baseball, basketball and football in high school. He coached his sons CYO basketball teams as well as their little league teams in many successful seasons. He was faithful to his 49ers and San Francisco Giants. Bob was a member of the Amblers Club for over forty years making life long friends; he was also a longtime parishioner at Saint Bernadette's Church. He will be missed by many especially his beloved dog Cooper. Lastly, we would like to give our heartfelt thanks to Yolanda Salcido who was our father's caregiver in his final months.



