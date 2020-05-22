|
Robert "Bob" Douglas Rocha 1960-2020 Bob Rocha passed away on May 10, 2020 in Vancouver, WA. after battling many health issues. Bob was 59 years old. Bob was born on Sept. 6, 1960 in Stockton. Raised in Stockton, Bob attended Madison Elementary, Webster Jr. High and Stagg High. As a youth and teen, Bob excelled in athletics, specifically baseball. Bob was a standout player at Western Little League and Inland Port Babe Ruth. He was a perennial all-star at both levels. In high school, Bob played both football and baseball. Bob was at his happiest as a youth and teen participating in sports, be it organized or for fun. Very soon after graduating from high school, Bob married the love of his life, Jean. They were married for 41 years. In 1980, Bob joined the Navy, where he remained for nearly 4 years. After his military service, Bob and Jean shared time living in Stockton and various towns in the Calaveras County area. Bob and his family eventually moved to Vancouver, WA where he lived until his death. Bob loved the outdoors and Vancouver was the perfect place to be for him and his family. Bob and Jean operated a carpet cleaning business in the Vancouver area. Bob and Jean raised three children: daughters Bobbie Jean and Sarah, and son Manny. Bob was a loving father and will be missed greatly by his children. Bob was also a loving and devoted grandfather. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Nellie. Bob is survived by his four siblings, Ted (Debra) Pierce, Ben (Linda) Pierce, Diane (Louie) Campos, and Joe (Penny) Rocha. Bob's most enduring legacy will be the unyielding loyalty he had for his friends and his unconditional love for family. He will be missed by all who knew him and loved him.
Published in The Record from May 22 to May 23, 2020